Mustard Goes At It With Fans Over "Faith Of A Mustard Seed" Album Sales

BYCole Blake317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YG Presents The All Red Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: DJ Mustard attends YG Presents The All Red Party on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Fans have been firing back at Mustard.

Mustard has been going at it with fans on social media in the wake of the news that his latest album, Faith of a Mustard Seed only moved 18,000 copies in its first week of availability. Initially, he remarked that album sales "are a form of white supremacy," which prompted the trolling from fans on X (formerly Twitter). From there, he went on to label Drake the "Malcolm X of white people." He famously produced Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

"Album sales are a form of white supremacy you n****s racist," Mustard wrote in one post. He followed up by responding to the Drake fans trolling him for the lack of sales. "Drake is the Malcolm X of white people [laughing emoji] and Akademiks make sure you post Gordo’s first week since Drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me," he wrote.

Read More: Ice Spice & DJ Mustard Put Their Best Foot Forward On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Mustard Attends The 2024 BET Awards

Mustard at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

One user shared a post from Mustard dating back to 2019 in which he celebrated how many albums he sold with one of his releases. "Now it’s racism, should’ve got carti up there again maybe you would’ve moved some units," they wrote. Another similarly remarked: "It’s only racist when your album flops. If your album sold well, you’d be flexing your sales."

Mustard Goes Back & Forth With Fans

Some users did come to Mustard's defense. One fan replied: "I hate how people use album sales as a metric to grade how good and powerful the music is. If you changed one persons life while they listened to any of the tracks you already won man!" Check out more posts on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mustard on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mustard Calls Drake The Malcolm X Of White People In Scathing Twitter Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...