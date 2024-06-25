Sheryl Crow Disgusted With Drake For Using AI On "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Crow is also horrified in general about what AI can eventually become in the future.

The use of AI technology in music, but especially in general, has a lot of people upset and frightened. However, it does not seem like it is going to stop evolving any time soon. Like all things in life, it has its benefits and drawbacks. Only time will tell if people stick to being against it or come around to the idea. But right now, it seems like the general consensus is that its ruining authenticity. That is certainly a valid argument, and it is one that GRAMMY award-winning singer Sheryl Crow is using against Drake. According to AllHipHop, the "Soak Up The Sun" songwriter vented her frustrations with BBC in a feature about this, but also her personal experience with AI, and thoughts on it overall.

Part of the reason this was a topic in the first place was because the longtime vocalist talks about the controversial tech on her new album, Evolution. Specifically, this message is spread on the title track as it refers to a time when a producer replaced her vocals with AI John Mayer. With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef being so public, artists even like Sheryl Crow know generally what has been going on in hip-hop. As we said, the Missouri native was more than displeased with the Canadian superstar, labeling his action as "hateful", and "antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us".

Sheryl Crow & AI Are Like Oil & Water

Crow continued, "You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that. I’m sure Drake thought, 'Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later.' But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down". "Taylor Made Freestyle" was eventually removed due to a cease-and-desist from legal representatives for Tupac's estate. But she does have a strong point, as what goes on the internet, stays there forever. That is partially why Crow is nervous for society, but also for her kids. She told her teenagers, "‘You're growing up with this thing and it doesn't seem dangerous to you because you're a frog in a pot of water. But the water is only just starting to boil, and you won’t realize it's getting hotter until we're all floating on the top'".