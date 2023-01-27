Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy for sampling his voice on “Never Gonna Give You Up” on “Betty (Get Money).” While the song brought Astley’s hit to a new generation, it seems they didn’t work out the rights issues. Of course, it’s not like Astley’s original hit was unheard of, as people still troll each other online with it.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Yung Gravy performs onstage as Pizza Hut and Airrack break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for World’s Largest Pizza to launch the Big New Yorker on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

According to a TMZ report, the English artist filed suit on Thursday (January 26). Moreover, he claimed that Gravy wrongfully featured and an impersonation of his performance on 1987’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Also, the lawsuit involves Yung Gravy, his producers (including Dillon Francis), and the impersonator Nick Seely, also known as Popnick.

Furthermore, Astley stated that these collaborators “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.” In addition, he said that he never gave any of them permission to impersonate his voice. However, this lawsuit carried more curious repercussions. Astley also said that Gravy ruined any chance of him collaborating with other artists in the future. Sad to say it, but looks like Rick Astley isn’t hopping on a remix anytime soon.

American rapper Yung Gravy samples Rick Astley's 1980s hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" on his new single "Betty (Get Money)".



Check out the kangaroo in the video.



This disco weapon is going off.



Full video at https://t.co/f6zOknqORq#yunggravy #NeverGonnaGiveYouUp @yunggravy pic.twitter.com/16QRLKLZLb — Netz Melbourne (@netz_melb) July 22, 2022

However, the “C’est La Vie” artist did license the instrumental to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” just not the vocal performance. While this saved him from larger problems, it seems he knew of what he was getting into. Moreover, the lawsuit references several occasions where Gravy acknowledged the complicated legal situation he was getting into with the song. For example, in an interview with Billboard, he said he “basically remade” Rick’s voice, “because it makes it easier legally.”

If you live under a rock (or off the Internet), “Never Gonna Give You Up” is Rick Astley’s biggest hit. It also reached No. 1 on the charts, and is most well-known today as an Internet joke that you can read more about here. Meanwhile, “Betty (Get Money)” marked Yung Gravy’s most successful song so far. Overall, it’s a clash of the titans, and Astley is suing for millions of dollars.

Still, what do you think of Rick Astley suing Yung Gravy for copyright infringement regarding their two biggest songs?

