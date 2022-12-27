26-year-old Yung Gravy has never been one to shy away from his natural inclination towards MILFs. In fact, the rapper made serious waves earlier this year after walking down a red carpet alongside Addison Rae’s mother. That “romance” fizzled out fast. However, the Minnesota native has had plenty of eye candy to keep him busy as of late.

Yung Gravy (L) and Sheri Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

If you use TikTok, you may have seen the ongoing “turning my mom into me trend” that began just before the holidays. Users have been recording their moms strutting their stuff in their usual attire before giving them an off-camera makeover to resemble themselves. For anyone with a fetish like Gravy’s, it’s been undeniably entertaining to watch.

Of course, many ordinary people are participating and subsequently going viral, but some celebrities have even begun hopping on the trend too. Among them is Lizzo, who decked her madre out in a bold Yitty look.

“Yung Gravy [eyes emojis],” the Special hitmaker wrote in the caption of her post. “Before y’all ask issa @yitty onesie.” As her daughter begins recording, we see the older woman smiling as she walks around the Christmas tree in a Champion tee and sweatpants.

For her second look, Lizzo and her mom opted to stick with comfortable vibes, styling her in a red one-piece outfit that’s perfect for the holiday season. In the comment sections, fans were quick to gas her up. “Love [your] mom’s attitude hahah,” one user wrote. Another added, “Y’all are twins… Beautiful mother, beautiful daughter.”

Yung Gravy hasn’t made his way to the video just yet, though he has been replying to several other iterations of the trend. As Uproxx notes, he’s also previously expressed interest in getting intimate with the “About Damn Time” hitmaker herself.

In April of 2021, he tweeted, “I wanna f*ck @Lizzo so bad.” When a troll wrote back, “I hope you got hacked,” he quickly let them know his message was no mistake. “Hell nah, I’m not hacked? Duster. Lizzo bad af.”

See the exchange for yourself below, and tell us your thoughts on the TikTok trend in the comments afterward.

I wanna fuck @lizzo so bad — Gravy Timberlake (@yunggravy) April 22, 2021

hell nah I’m not hacked? Duster. Lizzo bad af — Gravy Timberlake (@yunggravy) April 22, 2021

