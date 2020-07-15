lil ju
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Producer Addresses 6ix9ine Collab RumorsLil Ju Made The Beat, Megan Thee Stallion's producer, claims the tracklist showing Meg as a feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album is fake.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Producer Says Tory Lanez Wasn't Defending HerMegan Thee Stallion's producer Lil Ju says the narrative that Tory Lanez was defending Megan is a "bullsh*t story."By Erika Marie
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion's Producer Tells Tory Lanez: "Count Your F*cking Days"After Megan Thee Stallion was shot, one of her producers appears to have threatened Tory Lanez in a since-deleted tweet, telling him to "count your f*cking days."By Lynn S.