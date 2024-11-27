Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli Team Up For Bloody "Roc Steady" Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli's new video has arrived.

It goes without saying that it's been a huge year for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston hitmaker embarked on her massively successful "Hot Girl Summer" tour with GloRilla, dropped her new album Megan, and even followed it up with a deluxe edition. The deluxe edition, which she unveiled last month, features various brand-new tracks. It even includes a collaboration with fellow southern femcee Flo Milli.

The duo joined forces for the lively track "Roc Steady," which was quick to become a fan favorite. Now, they've teamed up to drop a music video to accompany the song, pulling inspiration from the 2009 film Jennifer's Body. So far, fans are loving the bloody video, and already demanding more music from the two rappers. Meg hasn't been the only one keeping busy, however. Recently, Flo Milli confirmed that she's expecting her first child following plenty of speculation. “Flo mommy sh*t,” she tweeted yesterday (November 26). “I can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s cr*zy."

Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli Unleash New Music Video For Megan: Act II Collab

The new video also arrives amid Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with Milagro Gramz. Meg filed a lawsuit against the blogger late last month, accusing her of spreading falsehoods about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Earlier this week, Gramz filed a motion requesting to have the lawsuit dropped. "Plaintiff is suggesting here that merely liking, linking to, or talking about an online post regarding a public figure is a criminal offense," her legal team alleges.