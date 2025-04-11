Charles Barkley Plays The Pop A Balloon Game & The Results Will Shock You

Charles Barkley found himself on the receiving end of some well-timed shade in San Antonio, where a group of unimpressed women greeted him not with cheers, but with a round of exploding red balloons. The segment aired on NBA on TNT and featured a custom game of Pop the Balloon, with Barkley as the unsuspecting guest of honor. Kenny Smith hosted the tongue-in-cheek showdown, teasing, “We have the person who loves San Antonio the most! Well, we’ll see...” Moments later, all but one of the women burst their balloons upon Barkley's entrance, a pointed rebuke that clearly caught him off guard.

Startled by the noise and the chilly reception, Barkley responded with mock indignation. “Wow. That was rude,” he said, trying to keep his composure. Turning to the first woman, he asked, “You believe stuff you hear on television?” She didn’t hesitate. “Yes, I do.” The roast continued from there. One woman, dismissing the NBA legend’s infamous fondness for churros, said she wasn’t a fan. Barkley didn’t flinch, defending his sweet tooth. “You’ve got to get them with the caramel sauce,” he advised. Another woman named Lana took a more direct shot, saying she preferred a more rugged man and wondered aloud if Shaquille O’Neal was single. “Shaq ain’t got no muscles,” Barkley fired back. “Shaq just big.”

Charles Barkley’s Pop The Balloon

The jokes kept coming. One woman jabbed at Barkley’s missing championship rings. Another criticized his golf swing. “That’s a low blow,” he said, feigning hurt. “I’m sensitive about my golf swing.” Even Taylor, one of the final participants, didn’t pull her punches. She acknowledged Barkley’s humor but admitted she wasn’t attracted to him. He countered with a smile, offering some seasoned advice. “When you get older, you’re gonna be looking for personality, a bank account—things like that.” The lone woman who kept her balloon intact appeared ready to stand up for her hometown. As her balloon lay deflated, Smith joked, “You can pop it again if you’d like,” handing it back for a possible encore.