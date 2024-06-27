Sexyy Red Reacts To Critic Accusing Her Of Turning Young Women Into “Wh*res”

BYCaroline Fisher503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keyglock Playboy Birthday Celebration
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Sexyy Red attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)
One social media user's harsh take on Sexyy Red is going viral.

It's no secret that Sexyy Red's wild internet antics and raunchy lyrics aren't for everyone, but recently, one social media user took things a step further. A woman hopped on the internet to share several reasons why she "hates" the St. Louis-born performer, and didn't hold back in the slightest. She accused Sexyy Red of having a "detrimental" impact on the Black community and of being a negative influence on young women. The user also encouraged viewers to have conversations with their children about her to let them know that "this is not the way to go."

"She is going to tear your daughters' self-esteem down," the user claimed. "Sexyy Red is making a mockery out of Black girls' hair and saying it looks like carpet and saying that it's unattractive, along with turning your daughter into wh*res. I hate this b*tch with everything in me."

Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals Chief Keef And Kayla B Drama Was Simply A Genius Promotional Tactic

Sexyy Red Remains Unbothered Amid Criticism

The user's video has sparked a major debate in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some commenters believe that the woman is onto something, others are coming to Sexyy Red's defense. "She’s RIGHT," one claims. Another says, "So say the same thing about the men rapping about sex, money, and drugs." Others are arguing that it's not Sexyy Red's responsibility to be a role model for other people's children and that she has a right to be whoever she wants to be.

Despite the harsh criticism, the "SkeeYee" performer appears to have remained unbothered. She took to Twitter/X earlier today to address the clip with a simple correction. "It’s Sexyy spell it right," she wrote alongside a kiss emoji, in reference to the user misspelling her name. What do you think of this social media user's take on Sexyy Red? Was she too harsh or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: King Von’s Sister Taunts Sexyy Red By Kissing Chief Keef: “Let’s Be A Family”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 3MusicSexyy Red Unbothered As Brawl Erupts At Her Show2.8K
Keyglock Playboy Birthday CelebrationMusicSherri Shepherd Shades Sexyy Red: "Let Them Imagine Something"5.8K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSexyy Red Sparks Controversy With Prison-Themed Music Video2.6K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicKing Von’s Sister Taunts Sexyy Red By Kissing Chief Keef: “Let’s Be A Family”2.8K