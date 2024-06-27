Sexyy Red Reacts To Critic Accusing Her Of Turning Young Women Into “Wh*res”

One social media user's harsh take on Sexyy Red is going viral.

It's no secret that Sexyy Red's wild internet antics and raunchy lyrics aren't for everyone, but recently, one social media user took things a step further. A woman hopped on the internet to share several reasons why she "hates" the St. Louis-born performer, and didn't hold back in the slightest. She accused Sexyy Red of having a "detrimental" impact on the Black community and of being a negative influence on young women. The user also encouraged viewers to have conversations with their children about her to let them know that "this is not the way to go."

"She is going to tear your daughters' self-esteem down," the user claimed. "Sexyy Red is making a mockery out of Black girls' hair and saying it looks like carpet and saying that it's unattractive, along with turning your daughter into wh*res. I hate this b*tch with everything in me."

Sexyy Red Remains Unbothered Amid Criticism

The user's video has sparked a major debate in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some commenters believe that the woman is onto something, others are coming to Sexyy Red's defense. "She’s RIGHT," one claims. Another says, "So say the same thing about the men rapping about sex, money, and drugs." Others are arguing that it's not Sexyy Red's responsibility to be a role model for other people's children and that she has a right to be whoever she wants to be.