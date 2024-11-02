Cardi B Denies Getting Paid For Kamala Harris Rally Speech After Teleprompter Mishap

Cardi B has set the record straight.

Yesterday, Cardi B spoke at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee, and her speech quickly went viral. She ignited the crowd as she expressed why she's supporting the Democratic presidential nominee, touching on key issues like women's healthcare. The femcee also tore into Donald Trump, dubbing him a "hustler" trying to sell the American people "bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos and confusion."

Her speech went on for roughly ten minutes, but unfortunately, not everyone was feeling it. While many social media users have been praising Cardi, others are digging up some of the less flattering moments of her past. Some are also dragging her for reading her speech off of a phone due to technical difficulties involving the teleprompter.

Cardi B Reminds Critics She's Been Discussing Politics For Years

One social media user even accused her of accepting "a huge, undisclosed amount" to speak at the rally, which she denies. She hopped on X last night to shut them down, and to remind them that she's been using her platform to discuss politics for years. "I did not get paid a dollar for this," her response began. "I actually been talking about these topics for the past couple years FOR FREE on ALL my platforms!! Before I was a celebrity I was a product of poverty for 24 years so you not gonna tell me what I want to see in MY community."

During her speech, Cardi revealed that she wasn't even planning on voting until Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. “[Harris] changed my mind completely,” she explained. “I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country. I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.” What do you think of Cardi B shutting down one X user who accused her of accepting a large amount of money to speak at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee yesterday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.