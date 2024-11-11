Kamala Harris' Campaign Blew Over $1 Billion In Massive Loss To Donald Trump

Oct 29, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a campaign speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. The location is the site where Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to fight like hell on Jan. 6, 2021 before rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was convening to certify Joe BidenÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s victory.. Mandatory Credit: Megan Smith-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kamala Harris' loss was an expensive one for Democrats.

Kamala Harris' campaign reportedly spent over $1 billion financing her massive loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Two sources for Politico's California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago say the campaign is at least $20 million in debt after the unsuccessful spending cycle. Despite the huge amounts of money, she still ended up losing every swing state to Trump, who will now retake the presidency in January.

“We spent money in stupid ways because we had a really bad strategy,” a former consultant to the DNC told Puck’s Tara Palmeri, as caught by The New Republic. “Instead of owning any mistakes, or being transparent about the voter data and strategies that were so obviously wrong, they shut off their Twitter account and are patting each other on the back. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough.” Harris hosted major rallies across the country featuring numerous celebrities in the months leading up to the election. She also paid for several media advertisements.

Kamala Harris Holds A Rally In Atlanta

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Vice President Kamala Harris points toward Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the report on Instagram on Monday, supporters of the Vice President came to her defense. "SHE ALSO HAD 107 DAYS, she had to do more. She was never playing on an equal playing field from the jump. She didn’t have an entire year in the primaries to campaign for POTUS. She had the tail end of the presidential campaign. And still got over 71 million votes, to his 74 million votes. Her campaign was a lot more stressed. In the short amount of time she had I think she did amazing," one user wrote. Another added: "She knew she had to work harder/spend more as a female minority candidate … that’s it. that’s all."

Harris ended up conceding the election to Trump on November 6th. Looking ahead to 2028, she'll likely have to compete with Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, and other popular politicians on the left for the Democratic primary. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kamala Harris on HotNewHipHop.

