Oprah Winfrey Shuts Down Rumor Kamala Harris Paid Her $1 Million For Endorsement

Oprah Winfrey says she can't be bought.

Oprah Winfrey has shut down the rumors that Kamala Harris offered her $1 million to endorse her in the 2024 presidential election. Taking to Instagram, this week, the longtime supporter of the Democratic party explained her decision to support Harris and how it came about.

"Thank you so much for saying this," she wrote in response to a fan taking her side. "I want to high five you and give you a hug. Usually I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days I realize that if you don't stop a lie, it just gets bigger. I was not paid a dime. My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign. For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers, and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on) to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee. However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story."

Oprah Winfrey Speaks During The Democratic National Convention

Oprah Winfrey speaks during the third day of the Democratic National. Convention at the United Center. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rumors about bribing Oprah come amid reports that the Harris campaign spent over $1 billion in its loss to Donald Trump. Two sources for Politico's Christopher Cadelago recently claimed the campaign is at least $20 million in debt as well.

Oprah Winfrey Endorses Kamala Harris