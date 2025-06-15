Joey Valence, Brae & JPEGMAFIA Ask "WASSUP" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joey Valence Brae JPEGMAFIA WASSUP Stream Joey Valence Brae JPEGMAFIA WASSUP Stream
Joey Valence & Brae have dropped some killer collabs as of late, and this JPEGMAFIA link-up is unsurprisingly energetic.

Joey Valence & Brae are one of hip-hop's brightest duos right now, so it's no surprise that they linked up with one of its brightest singular creatives. "WASSUP" featuring JPEGMAFIA is their newest single, and follows the similarly rowdy IDK collaboration "CLOVER."

It's a pretty simple track at first with claps and shouted group vocals, but the verses and hits of percussion quickly energize it further. This new song has a very propulsive structure to it, as each refrain, bar, or vocal switch-up leads into the next. The lyrics are obviously confident and confrontational, and the beat doesn't compromise either.

Rattling drums, blaring horns, and some occasional distortion takes "WASSUP" all the way. It might remind you of Joey Valence & Brae's "PACKAPUNCH" last year or some of the more immediate cuts off of JPEGMAFIA's recent Veteran deluxe rerelease. But at the end of the day, it takes on a life of its own.

All of these artists have been pretty consistent with their approach to making music, but not necessarily with their sound. You will find as much contemporary influence here as you will callbacks to more classic styles of hip-hop. It makes for a pretty refreshing experience, and "WASSUP" does not slouch on the volatility to achieve this balance.

With all that in mind, we can't wait for what Joey Valence & Brae do next. JPEGMAFIA is as determined as ever to continue to evolve as a musical force. Furthermore, we can only expect great things to come from both developing catalogs.

Read More: Judge Mathis Thinks Kanye West And Diddy's Other Friends Should Support Puff At Trial

Joey Valence, Brae & JPEGMAFIA - "WASSUP"

Quotable Lyrics
I'll do this s**t two times like a Twix,
I got checks, got bands, I got bricks,
Swerve the corner in a four-door,
Videos of the show give you FOMO

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Details Alleged 24-Hour "Kings Night" Sex Parties

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
IDK Joey Valence Brae CLOVER Stream Songs IDK Teams Up With Joey Valence & Brae For Rambunctious New Single, "CLOVER" 893
joey valence & brae packapunch Songs Joey Valence & Brae Team Up With The Equally Eccentric Danny Brown For Rambunctious Banger "PACKAPUNCH" 1.6K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1094
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.5K