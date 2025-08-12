Joey Valence & Brae are taking us back in time when names like Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake were dominating the charts. The alternative hip-hop duo is doing so tastefully too with their ode to 2000s pop and R&B club bops on "SEE U DANCE." It's the fourth and presumably final single from their upcoming album HYPERYOUTH.
It's dropping this Friday, August 15 and will consist of 14 tracks. Features include one of their biggest influences, JPEGMAFIA, and "Friday" singer Rebecca Black. She's been on quite the redemption tour over the last few years, reinventing herself with each new feature and release. She appears on "SEE U DANCE," taking on the role of the entrancing female interest on the dancefloor.
She absolutely slides over the "Promiscuous" inspired production helmed by Joey Valence. It's not a total carbon copy of Timbo's music from this era, though. He adds some 80s-inspired synths and more off-the-wall hip-hop elements on the backend à la Peggy.
The track hits you right away and doesn't let you go. "Chemical attraction / We both knew it right away." We sure did, Rebecca, we sure did.
It seems HYPERYOUTH is inspired by Joey and Brae's view of how people are afraid of dancing and acting carefree in the club nowadays. If you want to see them talk about it more in depth, check out their interview with Anthony Fantano here, around the 33-minute mark.
But make sure you don't forget to spin "SEE U DANCE" on your way out either.
Joey Valence & Brae & Rebecca Black "SEE U DANCE"
Quotable Lyrics:
I’ma krump in the club, I’ma pop my sh*t
My drip too lit, get a flick of my fit (Uh)
I see you, (That's right), you see me
Got bottom like bikini (Uh)
I don’t want Hennessy, I prefer Grenadine
Cherry in the cup, isn't that heavenly?