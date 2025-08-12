Joey Valence & Brae Show Love To Early 2000s Club Bangers With Rebecca Black-Assisted "SEE U DANCE"

BY Zachary Horvath 146 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joey-valence joey-valence
Joey Valence & Brae's forthcoming album is all about having fun and not being afraid to and "SEE U DANCE" is a track that embodies that.

Joey Valence & Brae are taking us back in time when names like Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake were dominating the charts. The alternative hip-hop duo is doing so tastefully too with their ode to 2000s pop and R&B club bops on "SEE U DANCE." It's the fourth and presumably final single from their upcoming album HYPERYOUTH.

It's dropping this Friday, August 15 and will consist of 14 tracks. Features include one of their biggest influences, JPEGMAFIA, and "Friday" singer Rebecca Black. She's been on quite the redemption tour over the last few years, reinventing herself with each new feature and release. She appears on "SEE U DANCE," taking on the role of the entrancing female interest on the dancefloor.

She absolutely slides over the "Promiscuous" inspired production helmed by Joey Valence. It's not a total carbon copy of Timbo's music from this era, though. He adds some 80s-inspired synths and more off-the-wall hip-hop elements on the backend à la Peggy.

The track hits you right away and doesn't let you go. "Chemical attraction / We both knew it right away." We sure did, Rebecca, we sure did.

It seems HYPERYOUTH is inspired by Joey and Brae's view of how people are afraid of dancing and acting carefree in the club nowadays. If you want to see them talk about it more in depth, check out their interview with Anthony Fantano here, around the 33-minute mark.

But make sure you don't forget to spin "SEE U DANCE" on your way out either.

Read More: BET Hip Hop Awards Is Gone: The Cyphers, Chaos, & Culture

Joey Valence & Brae & Rebecca Black "SEE U DANCE"

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ma krump in the club, I’ma pop my sh*t
My drip too lit, get a flick of my fit (Uh)
I see you, (That's right), you see me
Got bottom like bikini (Uh)
I don’t want Hennessy, I prefer Grenadine
Cherry in the cup, isn't that heavenly?

Read More: Soft White Summer: Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.6K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.9K
Comments 0