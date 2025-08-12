News
see u dance
Joey Valence & Brae Show Love To Early 2000s Club Bangers With Rebecca Black-Assisted "SEE U DANCE"
Joey Valence & Brae's forthcoming album is all about having fun and not being afraid to and "SEE U DANCE" is a track that embodies that.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 12, 2025
