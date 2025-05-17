TiaCorine Is Effortlessly Iconic On "Ironic"

TiaCorine has a great habit of making silly and infectious bangers and her new cut "Ironic" is just one of many examples.

If you're looking for some new music to brighten your day, then no look no further than TiaCorine's "Ironic." Out as of this weekend, it's the latest offering from the Winston-Salem, North Carolina femcee. It follows up on her February track "ATE," a song with undeniable rhythm and confidence.

The latter is all over "Ironic" as well, and it comes so easily to TiaCorine. She jokes about how effortlessly iconic she is on the chorus, and we can't help but agree with her. Of course, the 32-year-old doesn't have the longest tenure in hip-hop.

But she is iconic due to her unmatched charisma, vibes, and playfulness. "Chinese b*tch (Waa), now she gon’ flip / If I like your b*tch, she gon' let me hit (Huh) / But, seafood not that lit / I'm on some cookout sh*t, need meat all in my rib (Ooh)."

This series of bars isn't the only memorable set though despite the scant runtime. That's another quality that makes TiaCorine shine.

She doesn't typically make the beefiest tracks, but she knows how to make each one leave a lasting impression. Hopefully, she'll have a new collection of idiosyncratic bangers sooner than later.

It's been over a year since we got a project from Tia with that being her EP Almost There. It's been even longer since her last mixtape/album-long offering though. I Can't Wait dropped in 2022. But check out "Ironic" regardless below.

TiaCorine "Ironic"

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's be honest, I'ma be on it
Your b*tch never gon' do it like this (Uh)
P**sy melodic, giving aquatic
B*tch, I got unlimited rizz (Okay)
I don't need a rocket, I'm so Sonic
Knock them coins up out you, sis

