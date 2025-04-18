Molly Santana Is More Than Confident In her Abilities On "Not Regular"

Molly Santana is getting things ready for her sophomore album and this vibey single "Not Regular" looks like the latest tracklist addition.

Molly Santana has some bold declarations to get off her chest on her new single, "Not Regular." The Los Angeles, California-based artist feels she's a one-of-one and anyone who challenges that thought has another thing coming. "They say Molly got hits and them other girls ain't on sh*t (Yeah) / I don't gotta do too much just to get them lit, I been it (Yeah)," she raps on the lone verse.

"Plus, my name gon' stick, glued to the pape', yeah, I'm gon' seal her lips (Yeah) / All that talking sh*t, better be ready to back that, b*tch (Yeah)," Molly Santana adds. She's definitely got a point about being unique, though. Her mixture of trap rap, pop rap, and underground is rare in today's market.

Especially with the bevy of copycats, she's managed to carve out a nice niche for herself. Does she have influences in her sound, of course! But who doesn't? A lot of folks in the music industry have been inspired by a collection of names.

It's part of the reason why these artists get into making music to begin with. For Molly Santana, she seems to be on the right track and is going to not be so "unknown" for much longer. One reason why is because she's close to dropping her sophomore album.

The title floating around the internet right now is Molly And Her Week Of Wonders. A release date has not been set yet. But she does have one other potential teaser out from it in "2 Rich." The excitement for this project has prevalent for a little bit longer than just a couple of weeks though.

She also put out an EP on her SoundCloud called self titled files with plenty of bangers. Hopefully, though, the wait won't be too much longer. Check out Molly Santana's "Not Regular" down below.

Molly Santana "Not Regular"

Quotable Lyrics:

No, I'm not regular (No)
Got too rich makin' mixes off my cellular (Yeah)
I'm the new topic, like, who tellin' her? (Who tellin' her?)
Don't try steppin' to me, you gon' end up gettin' hurt (Yeah)
How I come around and make your sh*t look off brand? (Yeah)
Nah, you can't stop that

