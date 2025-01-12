Molly Santana Treats Fans To "self titled files" Ahead Of Upcoming Album On Soundcloud

California youngster Molly Santana is continuing to develop a cult-like following due to her trippy and otherworldly bangers. At this point, she's known for singles such as "Windows Up," "Black Ops," "Chain Swangin," and "Amnesia." But beyond some loosies, the Japanese-American talent does have quite a few projects to her name as well. In April, she shared her self-titled tape, her longest to date on traditional streaming platforms. However, as most underground artists typically do, she's similarly and extremely active on Soundcloud. To prove it, Molly Santana recently dropped off a mini tape labeled self titled files, presumably some leftovers from her aforementioned LP.

There's seven of them and if you are a simple listener who wants slappers for the whip, Santana's got you covered here. The opening "just hit the market" might contain what will ultimately be one of the hardest beats all 2025. She's shown to have a great ear for unique psychedelic trap instrumentals, and this might be her best selection yet. Even though it's the standout, there's plenty of others to enjoy. "goyard bags" with the EP's lone feature showjoe showcases how she can play alongside another artist and effortlessly trade verses. "glitch" may feature our overall favorite production, but you really can't go wrong with either of them. Excitingly, this is actually a taster before Molly Santana's bigger offering down the road. According to a post on Instagram surrounding self titled files, she announced an album is in the works. "self titled files out now on soundcloud thank U for an amazing year <3 album comin soon!!" Hopefully that's sooner than later, but we don't mind revisiting this for a while one bit.