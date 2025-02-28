TiaCorine Bodies Her Competition On "ATE"

We hope TiaCorine wasn't sitting on "ATE" too long because this single should have been released as soon as it was made. Sometimes we like to build anticipation on our thoughts for a song or project. But with this latest offering from the Winston-Salem, North Carolina native we couldn't hold it in. This track is undeniable right from the jump. It's got this fun mixture of baile funk, drill, and maybe even some Jersey club. This track will get you up and dancing immediately. It also works as a confidence booster for the single ladies going out for the night with girlfriends. The confidence that TiaCorine has in her rapping and songwriting is maybe unlike anything we've heard from her before. She feels like an unstoppable force as she flexes her sex appeal and skills as a spitter.
"I put money on his top (I did) / Can't no b*tch take my spot (I did) / Tell him kiss my a*s, like: "Muah" / All these n****s do is lie / Take his a*s for all he got." Overall, this is another winner for TiaCorine and it keeps her strong run of contributions going. This most recent follows up on the single "Different Color Stones." However, you can also add her fiery performance on Denzel Curry's "HOT ONE," as well as her EP Almost There. It was a stacked mini project with guests including Luh Tyler, Key Glock, and ZelooperZ. Hopefully, we get a new album this year, but for now, check out "ATE." You won't want to turn it off.
TiaCorine "ATE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Let's get one thing straight
Draws get ate, figures— eight
Icy neck, figure eight
I show up, b*tch, I ate
You carbon copy, imitate
I make more than what she make