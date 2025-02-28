TiaCorine Bodies Her Competition On "ATE"

If TiaCorine doesn't give you and endless supply of confidence with this new single, then you may be a lost cause.

"I put money on his top (I did) / Can't no b*tch take my spot (I did) / Tell him kiss my a*s, like: "Muah" / All these n****s do is lie / Take his a*s for all he got." Overall, this is another winner for TiaCorine and it keeps her strong run of contributions going. This most recent follows up on the single "Different Color Stones." However, you can also add her fiery performance on Denzel Curry 's "HOT ONE," as well as her EP Almost There. It was a stacked mini project with guests including Luh Tyler, Key Glock, and ZelooperZ. Hopefully, we get a new album this year, but for now, check out "ATE." You won't want to turn it off.

We hope TiaCorine wasn't sitting on "ATE" too long because this single should have been released as soon as it was made. Sometimes we like to build anticipation on our thoughts for a song or project. But with this latest offering from the Winston-Salem, North Carolina native we couldn't hold it in. This track is undeniable right from the jump. It's got this fun mixture of baile funk, drill, and maybe even some Jersey club. This track will get you up and dancing immediately. It also works as a confidence booster for the single ladies going out for the night with girlfriends. The confidence that TiaCorine has in her rapping and songwriting is maybe unlike anything we've heard from her before. She feels like an unstoppable force as she flexes her sex appeal and skills as a spitter.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.