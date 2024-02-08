TiaCorine "Almost There" Review

TiaCorine's highly anticipated major label debut EP, Almost There, is her first project under Interscope Records. After a forceful breakthrough, the colorful rapper evolves far beyond her previous projects. Infusing equal parts brightness and toughness in her new material, Almost There is a step in the right direction. However, as ironic as it may seem, the title fully encapsulates the rapper’s evolution. She’s finding her footing but still has a ways to go.

Upon diving into this release, listeners might notice a shift in dynamics compared to I Can't Wait. Nonetheless, both projects greatly indicate her exploratory tendencies. On Almost There, TiaCorine transports you to a nightclub, the streets, the bedroom, and most importantly, the innermost parts of her mind. Altogether, the EP, much like her previous work, encompasses various styles and infectious flows. While this may put off some listeners who prefer artists with a trademark sound, it attracts another group of listeners: the curious and adventurous sort. Almost There is vastly different from anything TiaCorine has put out before. The XXL Freshman alum is more confident, consciously attempting to hone in on a more focused sonic landscape.

TiaCorine Electrifies On Almost There

The album kicks off with an electrifying start on "Yung Joc," a collaboration with fellow XXL Freshman alum, Luh Tyler. On the bold track, TiaCorine is brash, effortlessly intertwining her cutthroat flow with Tyler's distinct drawl. Despite the seemingly simple beat, a hazy, hypnotic backdrop seals the deal, making it a worthwhile choice for a single. Overall, TiaCorine strikes a balance between speed and vocal lethargy, which becomes a recurring theme on Almost There.

“Blick," featuring Key Glock, maintains the album's momentum with its hard-hitting beat. As a trap virtuoso, TiaCorine is comfortable, but not to the point of complacency. Her stylistic delivery might give room for Glock’s abilities, though she retains her artistic identity. In the same vein, she bounces back and forth between her dark and bright delivery, keeping a laser-focus on her words.

"Bonnet" is an infectious banger that instantly captivates the mind. With a frantic beat, and TiaCorine's playful delivery, the track leaves a lasting impression on its audience and is easily a standout on Almost There. Subsequent tracks like "Give No F*ck" and "Shamone" do not match up to the rapper’s capabilities, however. Nonetheless, they exude the raw, unapologetic energy fans of TiaCorine have come to expect in bursts.

Hidden Vocal Gems

The EP’s third track, “Olive,” is another noteworthy moment on Almost There. Specifically, it features a stellar beat crafted by the skilled hands of BNYX. Moreover, Zelooperz lends the most infectious hook, injecting a dose of vivacity into the EP. While both TiaCorine and Zelooperz deliver exceptional verses, it's hard to ignore the latter’s magnetic presence. Interestingly, while TiaCorine matches the flows of her contemporaries on the first two tracks, Zeeloperz successfully steals the spotlight on “Olive.”

Nonetheless, TiaCorine shines, and the track should be a prime contender for Almost There’s next single. "Olive" boasts such an infectious energy, and offering a visual narrative could further elevate the track's impact. TiaCorine’s voice is deep, yet satiny and breathy smooth, which is yet another layer of artistry that she has mastered. Almost There, although lacking in a bulk of vocal moments, has just enough to earn TiaCorine a new wave of trap fans.

TiaCorine Sets The Scene For The Almost There Tour.

It also just happens that this EP is coming in the wake of TiaCorine’s Almost There tour announcement. Therefore, it’s easier to speculate that this project is more of a tour teaser, than a pointer to her new artistic trajectory. This introspection also raises intriguing questions about the evolution of TiaCorine's sound and the potential direction she may be headed in.

Almost There is a compelling snapshot of TiaCorine's current artistic state. Backed by a major label, and with an advanced production, the music is proof of her capabilities. However, as aforementioned, TiaCorine is still on a journey, and Almost There, although a worthy project, is just a teaser. Deep in the nooks of her music, there’s a much stronger rapper. Hopefully, we’ll get a greater taste of that soon.