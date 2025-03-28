Doechii Rallies Against Anti-LGBTQ+ Discrimination While Accepting GLAAD Award

Doechii is far more versatile than many fans and haters would give her credit for, as she hasn't compromised on her commitment to the queer community while reaching superstar status. As such, she was a very worthy recipient of the GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media award for outstanding music artist at the non-profit org's ceremony on Thursday night (March 27) in Beverly Hills. Presented by former recipients Lil Nas X and Maren Morris, this award saw the Tampa femcee take the time to address rampant discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community and thank those who came before her.

"I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD. And to [join] prior honorees such as Reneé [Rapp], Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe," Doechii remarked onstage, emphasizing the values of "acceptance, inclusiveness, and empowerment" the organization promotes. For the record, other GLAAD Media award recipients this year include Durand Bernarr and Cynthia Erivo. "This is a huge and special moment as well because GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, which is super fab," she continued.

Doechii Megan Thee Stallion Collab

"Those are the same things I strongly believe in and advocate for and that continue to propel me forward – especially now that hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened," the Swamp Princess remarked concerning GLAAD's principal tenants. "And I [feel] disgusted. Disgusted. But I want to say that we are here and we are not going anywhere. [...] [Do] not let anyone ever block your dreams...," she told rising queer artists. "I just want to encourage you guys to stay connected with one another. Stay passionate. Stay focused. Keep your chin up. Be kind, and be fab!" This is far from the first time Doechii has addressed larger societal issues.