GLAAD
- TVGLAAD Media Awards To Honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, And Jeremy PopeBad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, and Jeremy pope to be honored for their impact on the LGBTQIA+ community. By Emily Burr
- NewsRicky Gervais Comedy Special Called "Dangerous" & "Anti-Trans" By GLAADThe comedian's "SuperNature" Netflix feature is being widely criticized by the LGBTQIA+ community.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's "The Closer" Condemned By GLAAD & National Black Justice CoalitionThere have been calls for Netflix to remove the comedy special and a "Dear White People" executive producer refuses to work with Netflix in the future.By Erika Marie
- MusicRed Lobster Is Loving Its Beyonce Shout Out From Last Night's GLAAD GalaRed Lobster owes Beyonce some shares. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Earn Prestigious "Vanguard Award" At The 2019 GLAAD GalaJay-Z and Beyonce are stacking all the silverware, equal parts musical and humanitarian.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKevin Hart Shares Message Of Growth Amid Oscars DebacleThe saga continues.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Mother, Gloria Carter, Receives GLAAD Award & Delivers Emotional SpeechJay-Z wasn't the only person that shed a tear of joy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay Z’s Mom Gloria Carter To Receive Special Recognition At GLAAD Media AwardsGloria Carter will be recognized next month at the GLAAD Awards for her coming-out story on Jay Z's song "Smile."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay-Z's "Smile" To Be Recognized at GLAAD Media AwardsJay-Z's ode to his mother earns significant recognition.By Milca P.
- SocietyReports Show Decrease Of Black Characters On Television2017 has seen a drop in representation for a huge demographic. By Chantilly Post