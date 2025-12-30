News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
girl get up
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music Videos
Doechii & SZA Surprise Fans With New Music Video, "Girl, Get Up"
On the SZA-assisted track, Doechii addresses the viral industry plant accusations she's dealt with in recent years.
By
Cole Blake
December 30, 2025
107 Views