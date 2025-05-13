Adin Ross Calls Doechii An Industry Plant And Other Unsavory Names During Vile Rant

BY Alexander Cole 1.8K Views
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Adin Ross is known for being crass on his streams and if he doesn't like you, he is going to say the worst possible things about you.

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest names in streaming, although he is also known for being controversial. On numerous occasions, the streamer has gone on some viral rants targeted at his enemies.

Like many Gen Z entertainers, he exaggerates for his audience. Some will call it clip-farming, others will simply call it content slop. Overall, Ross is not the same streamer he was five years ago when he blew up.

Now, instead of playing 2K, he just reacts to drama. Other times, he finds himself doing gambling streams with the likes of Drake. On Monday night, however, he spent a minute of his time going after Doechii.

Doechii has been getting a lot of hate online as of late. This is especially true after what went down at the Met Gala last week. Furthermore, some fans aren't feeling her "Timeless Remix" feature. Overall, it has led to allegations of being an industry plant.

Adin Ross took this a step further, however, as he ranted about her in performative fashion. He called her a "b*tch" as well as "unintelligent." Essentially, he used every negative adjective in the book. Why? Who knows. This is what happens when Andrew Tate is your role model, we suppose.

Where Does Adin Ross Stream?

Adin Ross has been streaming on Kick for a few years now, where he has a deal worth tens of millions of dollars. Overall, he helped start Kick after he got banned from Twitch for his antics.

Although Kick has a bad wrap for its content creators sometimes, it has managed to become a successful alternative to Twitch. While Twitch is still king, Adin has helped make Kick a breeding ground for the lowest common denominator.

Only time will tell what is next for Adin Ross and the streaming world as a whole. It is a world that continues to evolve. With attention spans getting cooked with each passing year, one has to wonder who the top streamers will be over the coming months.

If one thing is for certain, Ross has a dedicated fanbase and they aren't going anywhere. There isn't a single controversy that would make them switch up on him.

