Azealia Banks Demands $1 Million From Matty Healy After Physical Threat

Azealia Banks recently hit The 1975's Matty Healy with a cease and desist.

Last week, Azealia Banks and Matty Healy got into a heated X feud, which was ignited when the rapper went after Charli XCX's appearance. “Charli used to be soooo pretty," she wrote. "Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.” Healy didn't take her comment lightly and quickly fired back with a string of insults. Eventually, he even threatened to get physical with Banks.

"Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’m going to f*cking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b*tch calls a wig has ever flown," he claimed. Ultimately, he apologized, admitting that he had crossed a line. "What a bad day, I really let myself down," he explained on Reddit. "I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive self-destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have." Banks did not accept his apology, however, and has now decided to hit The 1975's frontman with a cease and desist.

Azealia Banks Not Finished With Matty Healy After He Threatens To "F*cking Slap" Her

She shared a copy of the letter today on X, making it clear that she's not messing around. “Although you do not know my client personally and my client does not know you, you acted internationally with the specific purpose of causing my client to be shocked, distressed, and emotionally injured with your assaults by threat of imminent physical harm,” the letter reads.

“Your overt racial epithets and repeated threats of violence against my client constitute cyber harassment and cyberbullying and violate various Federal and state laws,” it continues. In addition to a public apology, Banks is requesting $1 million in damages. At the time of writing, Healy has yet to publicly respond to Banks taking legal action.