Azealia Banks Isn't Giving Up On Her War With Matty Healy Despite His Apology

Azealia is not backing down.

When Matty Healy defended Charli XCX against Azealia Banks' criticisms last month, he probably did not expect he'd be dealing with Banks' ire to this day. Moreover, he recently apologized for his mean comments towards the rapper. "What a bad day, I really let myself down," The 1975's frontman expressed on Reddit. "I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive self-destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have.

"I just feel dreadful about how I acted violent. Azealia and all obvious, flawed people all deep down have a heart and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility," Matt Healy wrote of Azealia Banks. "She’s a human. This cultural discourse has become so violent in general. I don’t wanna act like I regret who I am or who have been. But Tbh at this point I feel gross even having said anything negative ever about anything — if it’s contributed to this culture." Well, it seems like Banks didn't really appreciate this apology that much. She took to Twitter on Friday (December 6) to call out her issues with it and with the artist as a whole.

Azealia Banks Does Not Accept Matty Healy's Apology

"Once again, he is totally focused on letting himself down and apologizing to himself, instead of apologizing for letting me down and hurting me," Azealia Banks said of Matty Healy. "Whoever his PR agent is needs to be fired because this entire statement includes yet another count of defamation, another count of intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and three more admissions of guilt. Matt really isn't the clear provacatuer [sic] he thinks he is. But seriously, fire this pr agent. Because you've literally just handed this to me.

"1. Calling me flawed - again I've never met this man nor do I know him in real life," Azealia Banks continued. "What flaws exactly,? 2. Contributed to her mental fragility - an obvious and condescending insult put in. To frame this story into one where the responsibilities for HIS actions are shared with me. Nice try. This is hinging on very stereotypical and racist rhetoric that categorizes a black woman as a naturally flawed, mentally unstable, erratic danger to herself - and any natural and response to disrespect - be deemed a symptom of some sort of inherent inability to discern. This is some trashy bell curve coded s**t and I have no clue why this man is in such a racist manner. Intent on utilizing played out social tropes to make a non case. He apologized to his fans before apologizing to me. This is demoralizing."