NickMercs Goes Viral With Another Round Of Transphobic Comments

NickMercs is a Twitch streamer who made waves thanks to his work streaming Call Of Duty. Overall, he used to be one of the biggest streamers on the platform. Although he still has a pretty massive fanbase, there is no denying that he is not one of the top dogs anymore. Instead, the biggest gamer on the platform is Jynxzi, who is infamous for revitalizing the Rainbow Six Seige scene. That said, NickMercs still has the ability to go viral. However, the only time he does so is when he is saying something about the LGBTQ+ community.

Months ago, Mercs found himself at odds with the internet after making some disparaging comments about the LGBTQ+ community. Moreover, in the past few days, he has gone after those who have pronouns in their social media bios. It's all very silly, especially when you consider how the streamer would likely flip out if you referred to him as the opposite gender. Regardless, NickMercs has gone viral yet again, this time thanks to his comments on trans people.

NickMercs Stirs Up Controversy

"Their's no such thing as trans people, that sh*ts not even real," NickMercs said. He want on to expand on his comments, and as you can imagine, he has gotten the internet riled up. Transphobes online have been rushing to his defense and have been praising him for the last 12 hours. Meanwhile, others have been calling the streamer a "loser" who can't stop putting his foot in his mouth. As it stands, Twitch has not made a statement on NickMercs' comments and it remains to be seen if they will.