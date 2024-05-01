Madlib & Your Old Droog Preview Their Upcoming LP With "REEKYOD" Featuring Black Thought

Madlib and Your Old Droog continue to build and strengthen their work relationship with another new single "REEKYOD." This is now the second offering we have received from this acclaimed duo in the last few weeks. "DBZ" was their last effort and that lyrical powerhouse of a track included extra bars from Denzel Curry and Method Man. On that single, Denzel was making some noise on it by apparently dissing Kendrick Lamar. "'Cause using big words don't make you lyrical / And going backwards in a swimmin' pool don't make you spiritual." While "REEKYOD" does not have any subliminal shots, it does have gritty production and adept lyrics from Droog and Black Thought.

According to Stereogum, Madlib and Droog are gearing up to drop a collaboration album in the near future. For the decorated producer, it will be his third project of the year, following up YHWH is LOVE and Liberation 2. For the Brooklynite, it will be his first record in about a year and a half since YOD Presents: The Shining. According to The Source, Droog shared how thrilled he was to be a part of this song, as well as the project on the way.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Was Originally 19 Minutes Long

Listen To "REEKYOD" By Madlib, Black Thought, Your Old Droog

"It’s an honor to be inducted into the heavyweight class of hip hop. To be able to spar with one of the greatest MC’s on a beat by the greatest producer is a dream come true," Droog said. "Look out for the Madlib x YOD album coming soon." We sure will be and be sure to check out "REEKYOD" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "REEKYOD" by Madlib, Black Thought, and Your Old Droog? Is this the better of their two recent singles, why or why not? Are you excited for their upcoming project? Who had the strongest rapping performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Madlib, Your Old Droog, and Black Thought. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Drake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss: "See You Soon"

[Via] [Via]