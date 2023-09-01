Your Old Droog Shares Short Madlib-Produced “Waves Crashing”

Prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog is back with even more new material. The rapper has shared his 5th new song of 2023 and once again he’s teaming up with legendary producer Madlib. Madlib produced the beat for one of his earlier singles “Pronouns” which dropped back in April. The song runs nearly 3 minutes, which is long for Droog and it’s wrapped up over 200k streams on Spotify. The pair’s second collaboration of the year is shorter but even smoother.

The Youtube description for Your Old Droog’s new song “Waves Crashing” reads “something light” and he delivers on that. The track features a relaxed and vintage instrumental that Droog rides perfectly. Lyrically the song focuses on some familiar motifs for the rapper full of pop culture references and wordy raps about his abilities. The slick presentation of the bars and buttery smooth instrumental is a match made in heaven. Check out the brief but very memorable new track below.

Read More:

Your Old Droog Delivers Something Light On New Madib Collab “Waves Crashing”

This is far from the first time Your Old Droog has dropped heat this year. In February he lead off the year with a more introspective track called “The Groundhog.” In April he dazzled fans with a major highlight in another new single. “Venture Capital” became a pretty serious fan favorite as soon as it was released. That combined with his two Madlib collaborations gives Droog quite an impressive output in 2023.

Your Old Droog also had a prolific 2022. He led off with a second collaborative album with Tha God Fahim called American Dream 2. He followed that up with a series of short releases including YOD Wave, The Yodfather, and more. What do you think of Your Old Droog and Madlib’s new song “Waves Crashing?” Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Your Old Droog Releases Seven Records On “Yodney Dangerfield”

Quotable Lyrics:

It’s not only a way to rake cash in

I’m around till the sound of waves crashin

I’m a slave to the passion

How you like rap and say that Droog ain’t spazzin?