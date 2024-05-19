Your Old Droog Revving Up For New Album "Movie" With Conductor Williams-Produced Lead Single "Mercury Thermometers"

Your Old Droog is one the grittiest New York rappers your ears will ever hear. That is saying a lot, given how many blue-collar MCs come from there. His deliberate flow makes it easy to dissect every bar and entendre he spits at you. Today, Your Old Droog is back with another one of those cutthroat records called "Mercury Thermometers." This is his latest offering, and it follows up on a handful of stellar features over the last couple of weeks. "DBZ" with Method Man, Denzel Curry and Madlib was one hell of a team-up and has quickly risen to the top of Droog's most popular tracks on Spotify.

Another song that has been hitting for him has been "REEKYOD." Another Madlib-backed track, Zel's spot is swapped for another icon, Black Thought. While they are not his tracks, Droog still brings it to each offering, but that should not be a surprise. "Mercury Thermometers" is his track though, and it is also a lead single for a new project coming soon.

Listen To "Mercury Thermometers" By Your Old Droog & Conductor Williams

According to Stereogum, Your Old Droog will be releasing his first album since 2021's Space Bar called Movie. All we know is that "Mercury Thermometers" is the promo cut and that it is expected to drop next month. Oh, and we have word on one feature so far, which is the prolific producer Conductor Williams. He produced this single, and the beat is straight boom-bap nastiness. Check out the record with the link above.

