Your Old Droog Shouts Out "Jorja Smith" On His New Single

Your Old Droog has been keeping up the tempo throughout 2023. His single output has been steady ever since the beginning of the year. It all started in early February with "The Groundhog." Since then Droog has gone on to release five more after that day.

The latest of which was "Waves Crashing" produced by the iconic boom bap producer, Madlib. There seems to be no formal announcement on a new album at the moment. It has been almost a year since Droog has put out a full project. So, hopefully, with all of the single and the gap in between, a new tape is on the horizon.

Listen To "Jorja Smith" By Your Old Droog

The fact that Droog has a new track out now, is making us even more hopeful. This time it is a YouTube release and it is called "Jorja Smith." His first line immediately shouts out the R&B singer, "Gorgeous b**** look like Jorja Smith." Spin the track up above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why it never mattered when people who never had it said "I lost it"

Ain’t no off button on the kill switch

Even if I stop now, I’m still rich, you lil b****

They’d kill to be in my position

So rich, gotta hear every relative pitch like musicians

Vacation on a island while you b******g

