Rubi Rose Gives Lap Dance In Sexy Red Outfit While Filming Music Video, Co-Star Thirstily Enjoys

Over the past few years, Rubi Rose has become known as one of the most highly sought-after women in the music industry. However, no man is able to hold her down. She was briefly linked to French Montana earlier this year. More recently, we saw the 26-year-old smooching a new mystery man on Instagram, however, that seems to also have since fallen apart. In past interviews, Rose confessed to being unattracted to men who seem to be taking her seriously, instead catching feelings for those who she feels make her have to work for their affection.

She may be single for this cuffing season, but that doesn't mean the "Big Mouth" artist doesn't still have fun lusting after her. Paul Pierce went viral for asking for Rubi's number on Twitter a few weeks back, and much to the world's surprise, she seemingly gave it out to him. Elsewhere, a video of her on set filming a music video shows her co-star seriously enjoying himself while receiving a lap dance from the black-haired beauty.

Rubi Rose Looks Fiery AF in New Visual Teaser

In the clip above, Rose looks as sultry as ever in her red bikini cut panties and tiny top. She straddles the male model sitting in a strip club with his shirt unbuttoned, his hands roaming up and down her curvaceous thighs while admiring her undeniable beauty. Now that the spicy footage is circulating online, many viewers are suggesting that the rap diva and her love interest for the day should make things more permanent – or at least take a trip to the bedroom once. "Bro had the best time of his life," one user speculated.

There are a handful of rap divas whose twerking antics we just can't get enough of, and Rubi Rose is high up on that list. Earlier this month, the Kentucky-born starlet went viral for catching the attention of an old man while shaking her slim thick booty in the mirror. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

