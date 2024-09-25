Young Dolph's Killer Alleges Yo Gotti's Label Paid For His Legal Fees

According to Cornelius Smith, he felt remorse after the shooting, but not enough to turn down a paycheck.

Young Dolph's murder trial is finally underway, and already, some huge revelations have been made. Earlier this week, for example, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman alleged that Yo Gotti's late brother Big Jook put $100K on Young Dolph's head. He went on to accuse Justin Johnson, one of the alleged killers, of shooting the Memphis rapper. According to Hagerman, Johnson was looking to sign with CMG and earn some cash.

"Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit, a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph," Hagerman said. "He has met with Justin (Johnson). He has met with Cornelius (Smith) and they think they’re ready to do it." Now, one of the alleged killers has made yet another bombshell claim. According to Cornelius Smith, someone from CMG covered his $50K attorney fees, though he couldn't confirm the amount or who paid them. “I don’t know exactly who,” he explained on the stand. “I didn’t get it in my hand."

Cornelius Smith Takes The Stand Amid Young Dolph Murder Trial

He added that after the shooting, it was weighing heavily on his conscience, but not enough to prevent him from accepting the money. “I already did it, I might as well,” he stated. This update also arrives just days after Smith revealed he wasn't paid the amount he was allegedly promised. According to DJ Akademiks, he said he was paid a measly $800 for the shooting when he was expecting $40K.