Drake Called Out For Top5 Support By Alleged Murder Victim's Family

Top5 has reportedly since edited his post to remove his mention of Drake.

For a couple of different reasons, Top5's release from prison drew a lot of controversy online. Of course, a big and obvious one was how he threatened Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin while livestreaming with DJ Akademiks shortly after returning home. But a larger point of contention is how the Toronto rapper (real name Hassan Ali) claimed via social media that Drake paid for his legal fees. For those unaware, he faced trial for the fatal shooting fo 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi. Earlier this week. a judge determined that various pieces of evidence were inadmissible in court, so the case stopped there.

However, while Top5 thanked Drake for this, he reportedly edited the post afterward to remove any mention of him. Many believe that this case is one of mistaken identity, as Hashi studied accounting and had no verifiable gang ties. Now, the OVO mogul received some scathing criticism from the victim's cousin. "Zero clue this was even a thing," they shared on their Instagram Story. "This s**t hit like a blow to the stomach […] THIS IS THE WILDEST MOVE. WHAT THE F**K ARE YALL DOING @champagnepapi #JusticeForHashim.

Drake Gets Harsh Criticism For Supporting Top5

"Thank you @champagnepapi your version of justice means Hashim’s sister had to watch her brother’s murderer celebrating on TV," they continued against Drake. "He insisted if that tells you anything about the [caliber] of people we’re dealing with here – during her honeymoon. When I came back from Portland, they told me @ovo40 was one of the good guys, he was really tryna find a solution for what’s going on in the city. THIS IS THE SOLUTION?! Any and everything he does hereafter, every mom that has to hear him sing abt murdering their kid — THAT’S ON YALL!! The blood is on your hands.