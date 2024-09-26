$uicideboy$ Respond To Fan Backlash After Linking Up With Drake

They don't care what the internet thinks.

$uicideboy$ have built a dedicated fanbase over the last decade. The duo made up of Scrim and Ruby da Cherry have been dropping prolifically since 2014. Even more important than their prolificness, though, is their rebellious attitude. $uicideboy$ don't care what the mainstream thinks, and the fans love them for it. This baseline appeal is what makes the latest $uicideboy$ controversy so bizarre. The duo posed for pics with Drake on September 24. The fans didn't like it, and now Scrim and Ruby are criticizing their fans.

The whole thing started innocently enough. Drake posted the $uicideboy$ photos on his Instagram, with a caption that praised both rappers. "What a show," the 6 God wrote. "That sh*t made me reflective and proud of the journey for all of us." The fans were instantly put off by the notion of their beloved indie duo rubbing shoulders with the posterchild for pop-rap. They took to social media in droves to criticize Scrim and Ruby da Cherry for associating with Drake. Especially in light of the recent L he took in the Kendrick Lamar battle. The duo's response? "Suck our motherf**king d**k."

$uicideboy$ Dismissed Their Critics As 'F**king Losers'

We're not paraphrasing. $uicideboy$ addressed the backlash during their concert on September 25. They made it clear that they will associate with whoever they please. Even if its someone that doesn't fit the aesthetic and overall vibe of their music. "They had grown a*s people, taking time out of their lives," the duo stated onstage. "Writing a whole f**king paragraph about why we shouldn't be taking pictures with a certain somebody." The duo turned to each other to express confusion over why such a talking point even matters. They then turned their ire back towards the so-called "grown a*s people."