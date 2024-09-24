Drakes Poses With The $uicideboy$ & Praises Them For "Reflective" Show

The Louisiana rap duo is currently on their massive "Grey Day" tour.

Drake seems to have been having a fun past several days in his hometown of Toronto. Over the last 24 hours or so, there's a video of him and live streamer Adin Ross making the rounds on social media of them at a nightclub. They have been fans of each other's work for quite some time, so seeing them link up was a nice sight to see. Additionally, another clip saw Drizzy warming up alongside his teammates and competitors for his basketball tournament at his lavish indoor court. However, that drew more jokes than anything else. Now, there's some pictures of Drake and the $uicideboy$ drawing some buzz.

This is a pretty unexpected meet up, but part of the reason for it has to do with the fact that the Louisiana rap duo was in Toronto. Currently, the fan-favorite one-two punch of Ruby da Cherry and Scrim is in the midst of their two-month Grey Day tour. It kicked off on August 7 in Nashville and is going to run through November 11 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Just yesterday they were rocking the Scotiabank Arena, and Drake decided to pull and support the veteran tandem.

It what looks to be some post-show flicks, The Boy thanked them for an amazing show in front of the Canadian faithful. "@yungxrist @suicideleopard what a show that s*** made me reflective and proud of the journey for all of us to watch you pack out the Scotia and see the city show you both love…NOLA legends @suicideboys". Some familiar faces were in the comments section, such as NBA guard Jordan Clarkson. "My dawgs 🐾", he wrote back. Adam22 left some "🔥🔥🔥" in the comments, and his "Wah Gwan Delilah collaborator Snowd4y also left some words behind, "How TF I’m Still Up ? 😤".

