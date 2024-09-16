Drake Draws Laughs From Internet Trolls Thanks To His Mansion Basketball Tournament

Drake is looking for another championship ring.

If you follow Drake, you know he loves his sports. Whether its betting, spectating or even playing, he's going to be a part of it in any way possible. Even though he's into a lot of different professional leagues, basketball has always seemed to be the one he's most consistent with. After all, he does have a lot of ties to the hometown Toronto Raptors. Furthermore, Drake is always posting photos or videos from his own indoor court at his lavish mansion. In fact, in early June, The Boy shared himself getting some work in with some of his boys after the end of the Kendrick Lamar beef.

That post captioned "Members." perhaps seemed to be foreshadowing the now tournament that seems to have just gotten underway. According to a repost from 2Cool2Blog, one of his cameramen gave the rapper's fans a sneak peek of everyone warming up, including the MC himself. Basketball tournaments at his house are nothing new and the running joke around them is that he always wins them, and that the competition is sorry.

Drake Seems To Be Living Life Right Now

More of those comments were made underneath the post above, as the internet continues to rip Drake for every move he makes. "Drake loves living in a world where reality isn't present. LOL Basketball tournament with yes men where nobody guards him. LOL", one user remarks. "N****z look sorry af 😂", another laughs. "Let me guess he wins the championship 🍎", someone else quips. The internet is always going to be savage, but it seems that Drake is enjoying his time and that's what's important.