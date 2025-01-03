Drake Dismisses His Rap Beefs & Shouts Out 21 Savage In New Song Snippet

There's a lot of new Drizzy music in 2025 already.

Drake just dropped off a new freestyle that has many fans thinking he's addressing the rap beef, but it's not the only new bit of his music that seems to reflect on the battle with Kendrick Lamar and many others. Moreover, hours before this Conductor Williams-produced verse emerged, three different song snippets from Drizzy surfaced online, all of which are hard to come by at press time due to copyright takedowns on social media. Still, fans reportedly caught some bars on one of them that fit in with other conversations that hip-hop fans are having these days, including a 21 Savage shoutout and moving past the fiery feuds of 2024.

"Savage, you the only n***a checking on me when we in some s**t, brother," Drake raps about 21 Savage on the cut, adding some other bars seemingly related to last year's bout. "F**k a rap beef I'm tryna get the party lit / Thousand n***as rapping murder s**t and like ten n***as that will really do it." The other snippets aren't as confrontational or combative, but they did excite the OVO fanbase that can't wait for more amazing music.

Drake Addresses Rap Beef In New Snippet

Of course, the main release on the horizon is Drake's collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, whose presumed R&B sensibilities might not be the best background for beef bars. Still, with so much music coming out in one way or another at the start of 2025, we can probably expect a wide variety of tracks from The Boy that display his artistry. It's anyone's guess, but we're sure that fans will dig deep for any allusions to Kendrick Lamar or other rivalries that the battle brought about. Are they reaches or reads? We'll see in due time...

Meanwhile, speaking of 21 Savage, rumors emerged that he also subliminally dissed Kendrick Lamar on his feature on Lil Baby's new album WHAM – specifically, on the song "Outfit." Drake fans and the hip-hop world as a whole are very curious about what could follow this, or if this is fair to speculate about in the first place. One thing's for sure, though: we're eating early this year.

