BlocBoy JB Reveals "Look Alive" Was Originally Drake's Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 769 Views
BlocBoy JB Look Alive Original Drake Song Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BlocBoy JB's example is one of many in which Drake had a song that he gave to a collaborator for their own albums.

Drake has way too many iconic features and collaborations to count, whether it's with fellow superstars or emerging talents. BlocBoy JB was one artist who blew up off a Drizzy cosign with the "Look Alive" hit, and he recently revealed the extent of his generosity.

As caught by Complex, the Memphis MC reflected on the 2018 banger while reacting to a video of killer 6ix God features from that year on Twitter. He said that he wasn't behind the original version of the track, and that it was the Toronto superstar who brought it to the fold.

"For The Record Look Alive Was Drake Song From Da Jump He Was Just A RN And Gave Me Dat Mfer," BlocBoy JB remarked concerning Drake. In recent times, BlocBoy's also defended him amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar and many others, saying that he won't switch up on him.

There are also plenty of other collaborations that The Boy originally had in his personal arsenal, but ended up giving to other artists. "Yes Indeed" by Lil Baby is one of those rumored examples, and another is "Going Bad" by Meek Mill, which was their post-feud hatchet burial.

Drake "Look Alive"

"OK, so, [Drake] had posted the song [on Instagram], and as soon as he posted it, I had replied 100," BlocBoy JB previously said of the Drake collaboration in an interview with The FADER. "And then he was like, 'My favorite rapper! We gotta cook.' As soon as I said, 'OK,' he called me. And then the next day, he sent me his part of the song. [...] I jumped straight up and went to the studio. Then about two or three days later, he was in the city and we shot the video. It still seem fake, like a dream. I could pinch myself and not feel it."

Meanwhile, other Drake allies remain loyal, whether it's through social media statements or more formal public link-ups. Sexyy Red, for example, recently said that "they could never convince [her] to hate" her "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator. We will see what is the next big hit the OVO mogul gives to a collaborator.

