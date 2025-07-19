Drake Gets Annihilated Online For Linking Up With ian

With the stigma surrounding Drake thanks in part to Kendrick Lamar, the internet is having a field day with this ian link up.

Drake gets clowned online for a lot of things. His poor run in sports gambling, the Kendrick Lamar beef, and his friendships are always in rotation these days. The latter is the focus though in this instance thanks to some photos of The Boy caught by Complex Music.

The outlet shared a pair of pictures to their Instagram account capturing Drizzy hanging out and flicking up with ian. If you don't know who the latter is, he's a 20-year-old rapper hailing from St. Louis, Missouri. He blew up pretty quickly in 2024 with his Valedictorian mixtape.

It features now cult favorites like "Magic Johnson," "AirBnb," "Never Stop," and more. After that, he went onto receive some big co-signs from Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and 2hollis, to name a few. He kept the momentum going with another release last year in Goodbye Horses and all of that culminated in a spot on the 2025 XXL Freshman class.

Drake already catches a lot of heat for his friendships with femcees like Latto and Sexyy Red. So, you could probably imagine what people are saying about this hangout with a 20-year-old. The Boy can partially "thank" Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" for the stigma that's stuck on him.

Drake ICEMAN

The comments section if filled with comments like, "drake love the kids" and "Drake don’t even hang out with ppl his own age." Others seemed to be happy for ian getting another major look like this, with one making a funny reference to his viral XXL freestyle.

"DAMN IM ON MY DJ KHALED SHI, WE DA BEST," the user said.

People can make fun of the moment all they want but ian genuinely looks ecstatic to have met Drake. His face says it all and you can't help but feel a little happy for the rising star, whether you like him or not.

Wouldn't it be something if ian were to land on ICEMAN, the Canadian icon's next solo album? It's probably not going to happen, but with Drake losing friends left and right, maybe he and ian will bond and work together? You never know.

A release date hasn't been set, but we did get the lead single on July 4 titled "What Did I Miss?"

