Lauryn Hill Thanks Drake For Special Wireless Festival Show

Lauryn Hill of the Fugees performs during the YG Marley set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2024. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is not the first time Drake and Lauryn Hill have shown each other love, but their Wireless Festival link-up felt particularly sweet.

Lauryn Hill may have a few live performance hiccups under her belt, but there was no such obstacle for her special guest slot at Drake's Wireless Festival takeover. Last weekend, she shocked fans in London on Friday, July 11 with a special rendition of "Ex-Factor," "Ready Or Not," and Drizzy's "Nice For What," and it was amazing to see.

What's more is that the New Jersey legend took to social media to thank the 6ix God for this opportunity. Via Twitter, she also thanked Burna Boy for opening up their set on Wireless' second day.

"It was lovely seeing the massive London crowd Day 1 of Wireless. Thank you Drake for extending the invitation," Lauryn Hill wrote. "Thank you to Burna Boy and team for opening up their set on Day 2 of Wireless, we truly appreciate it. Let us remember and never forget that we are a massive people FULL of gifts and talents. Let no scheme of divisiveness or sabotage cause us to lose sight of that. Love, MLH."

This isn't the first time Hill and The Boy have shown each other love. Drake and Lauryn Hill's previous link-ups have seen both praise their artistry and contributions, whether as a proud veteran or a fulfilled admirer.

Is Drake Dropping Tonight?

Elsewhere, Drake was allegedly supposed to drop today, specifically a new song with Central Cee. That didn't pan out yet at press time, but we'll see if that changes as the rest of Friday goes on. After all, plans always change, and it's very possible there's some misinterpretation here or a surprise we still don't know about.

Regardless, this Wireless Festival takeover from the Toronto superstar for all three nights of the event was magnanimous. It built a lot of hype and prepared fans for what's to come, satisfying a lot of listeners and social media admirers across the board.

Now, we just have to see how long it takes to capitalize on the moment. Lauryn Hill's guest slot was also a big part of new hype for whatever this ICEMAN era holds next. So Drake will be very busy for the foreseeable future, and that's very exciting news.

