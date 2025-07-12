Lauryn Hill Joins Drake On Stage During Night 1 Of Wireless Festival

BY Devin Morton 353 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lauryn-hill-drake-wireless-festival-hip-hop-news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest Lauryn Hill performs live on stage with Drake during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Lauryn Hill joined Drake on stage at the end of the first night of his triple headlining appearance at Wireless Festival.

Drake headlined the first night of the UK-based Wireless Festival on July 11. It's the first of three nights, all of which will end with him as the headlining act. Wireless marks the first stop on he and PartyNextDoor's joint tour to support the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The night was mostly R&B-oriented, with Drake bringing out Mario, Bobby V, Bryson Tiller, and Giveon. At the end of the night, he surprised everyone with an appearance from the great Lauryn Hill.

Hill recently performed at Essence Festival. However, she did not hit the stage until 2:30 AM because of delays that were out of her control. The cameo at Wireless served as a bit of a do-over. During her appearance, she played "Ready Or Not" and "Ex-Factor." Drake sampled the latter on his hit single "Nice For What," so the pair closed the night with a live rendition of the track.

Read More: Drake Replaces LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey

Drake Lauryn Hill Wireless Festival

One of the selling points for Drake's headlining weekend was that the setlist would be different on every night. This first night featured a number of R&B acts and songs, with the slower tracks in his discography taking up much of the solo setlist. He then transitioned into tracks in the same vein from his album with PND.

On July 12, Wireless Festival will host what the poster refers to as "Drake & The Mandem." Who the "Mandem" entails is unclear, but one can assume that it will be another star-studded night with no shortage of cameos.

The following night will presumably be a more Afrobeats/dancehall-centric night, as Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel are both being advertised. As for Drake's music, ICEMAN is on the way "soon," though there is not yet a release date for his highly anticipated ninth solo album.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Drake Wireless Night One Setlist Hip Hop News Music Drake Gave Fans An R&B Odyssey With Wireless Night One Setlist 408
drake-in-uk-for-wireless-festival- Music Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival 2.7K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Drake's Triple-Headlining Act At Wireless Festival Sells Out In Record-Breaking Time 2.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.2K
Comments 1