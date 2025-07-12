Lauryn Hill Joins Drake On Stage During Night 1 Of Wireless Festival

Drake headlined the first night of the UK-based Wireless Festival on July 11. It's the first of three nights, all of which will end with him as the headlining act. Wireless marks the first stop on he and PartyNextDoor's joint tour to support the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The night was mostly R&B-oriented, with Drake bringing out Mario, Bobby V, Bryson Tiller, and Giveon. At the end of the night, he surprised everyone with an appearance from the great Lauryn Hill.

Hill recently performed at Essence Festival. However, she did not hit the stage until 2:30 AM because of delays that were out of her control. The cameo at Wireless served as a bit of a do-over. During her appearance, she played "Ready Or Not" and "Ex-Factor." Drake sampled the latter on his hit single "Nice For What," so the pair closed the night with a live rendition of the track.

One of the selling points for Drake's headlining weekend was that the setlist would be different on every night. This first night featured a number of R&B acts and songs, with the slower tracks in his discography taking up much of the solo setlist. He then transitioned into tracks in the same vein from his album with PND.

On July 12, Wireless Festival will host what the poster refers to as "Drake & The Mandem." Who the "Mandem" entails is unclear, but one can assume that it will be another star-studded night with no shortage of cameos.