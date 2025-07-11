Today marks the beginning of Drake's three-day Wireless Festival takeover, and the Toronto MC has already taken the stage. In a clip shared by 2cool2blogtv, the crowd goes wild as he performs. In other clips of the show circulating online, he's seen greeting Kevin Durant, and thanking the UK for showing him more love than even his hometown does.

Artists like PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and many more are also featured on the lineup this year. Earlier this week, Drake even called up Adin Ross during a livestream to ask him whether or not he should send a plane full of streamers to the event. As expected, the internet personality said yes.

Drake performed at Wireless Festival in 2012, 2015, and 2021. Upon landing in London for the big event this month, he took to his Instagram Story to make sure his followers knew "the boy's home."

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Drake's historic triple-headlining appearance at Wireless Festival follows the release of his new single, "What Did I Miss?" He unleashed the track last weekend, and it quickly began to make waves. In it, he references his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar. He also calls out those who turned their backs on him during it.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he raps. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?"

Shortly after its release, the song topped both Apple Music and Spotify charts. It's also headed for a top 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is expected to appear on Drake's eagerly anticipated ninth studio album. At the time of writing, the project does not yet have an official release date. During a livestream last weekend, however, the hitmaker previewed various unreleased songs. He told his supporters they can expect to hear the LP in full "soon."