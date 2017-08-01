Jet
- MusicSexyy Red Savors Popeyes on a Private JetSexyy Red is not afraid to be herself, even on a jet.By Tallie Spencer
- Tech50 Cent's $1.5 Million "Jet Car" Will Have You Begging For The FutureA lot of rappers boast around riding around in spaceships, but can they ride at 250 miles per hour?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeSpirit Airlines Jet Catches Fire, Passengers Told To "Stay Seated" By CrewThe fire started after the craft's brakes overheated.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeRalo Reveals That He'll Be Released From Prison In 2023: ReportRalo shared a promising update about his release.By Aron A.
- FootballRobert Kraft Sends Patriots Jet To China To Bring Back 1.2 Million N95 MasksRobert Kraft sent the Patriots jet to China in order to bring back 1.2 million N95 masks to the United States amid protective equipment shortages.By Lynn S.
- CrimeLil Wayne’s Private Jet Had Cocaine & Gun Seized At Airport: ReportAuthorities claim to have seized cocaine and a gun from the airplane Lil Wayne was on when it got raided. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Shows Off His New Private "Air Drake" PlaneNothing was the same.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Misses Offset While Cuddling Kulture On Lavish Private JetCardi B stretches out with her daughter on a private jet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing & She's PissedCardi B is sticking to Delta in the future.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Posts Up As Jet-Setting "Rap Tycoon": "Who The F*ck Said I Can't Rap?"Haters keep forgetting.By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Calls Bullsh*t On Woman Claiming He Promised "To Fly Her Out"Future claims to have been set up on a fake "booty call."By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Twerks With A Bucket Of KFC On Her ButtIt's unclear why Iggy would even attempt this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Joins Lil Duval In Doing The "Living My Best Life" ChallengeLil Duval started the "Best Life" movement in jest but Future has given it a whole new meaning.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd's Manager, Cash, NAV, Gunna & Wheezy Take Private Jet To New MusicAn Instagram post hints at the possibility of a collaborative project.By Zaynab
- SportsThe Oklahoma City Thunder's Charter Plane Lands Safely Despite Massive DentNo one's quite sure what happened to the plane. By Matt F
- SportsJets' Jamal Adams Says Football Field Is "Perfect Place To Die"Jets rookie receives backlash for comments about dying on the field.By Kyle Rooney