Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LeBron James was one of the most surprising talking points among fans during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, so this should inspire debate.

Everybody's talking about the upcoming Kendrick Lamar feature on the long-awaited Clipse reunion album Let God Sort Em Out. Even LeBron James couldn't contain his excitement, as he recently took to his Instagram Story to quote the upcoming verse from K.Dot.

But you may be wondering how he knows what the Compton lyricist will rap about if the song isn't even out yet. Well, that's thanks to a GQ interview with the Virginia duo, which includes a specific bar from Kendrick amid the conversation with Pusha T and No Malice.

"Therapy taught me how to open up / It also showed me I don’t give a f**k," the pgLang creative rapped – or rather, will rap – on "Chains & Whips." That's what the NBA superstar wrote on his IG Story, as caught by Complex Sports on Instagram.

Of course, this Instagram reference invokes LeBron James' divisive support of Kendrick Lamar amid the latter's rap battle and beef with Drake. The Toronto superstar and Bron are very close as well, or at least, they were. Since then, various interpretations of social media activity and song lyrics point to a falling out.

Kendrick Lamar Clipse Feature

The greater irony in this situation is how Clipse left Def Jam and their parent company UMG over this Kendrick feature. They wanted to remove the feature from Let God Sort Em Out due to the optics of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's battle, as the former linked up with another lyrical opponent of the latter. Pusha T and No Malice chose to take their record to Roc Nation instead.

Furthermore, the possible context for that concern is Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track. If it wasn't an issue back then for Def Jam and UMG concerning the new Clipse album, it most certainly is now.

So with this new IG Story post, LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake's overlap is under the microscope even more. Most fans don't really care at this point, and why should they? These are three massive celebrities in totally different fields and circles. All die-hards are waiting on is an explicit statement...

