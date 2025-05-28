Drake Breaks RIAA Record With 10 Diamond Certified Songs

Drake has broken an RIAA record for having the most diamond-certified songs, as his 10th track hit 10 million units sold, according to Chart Data. The organization confirmed that both "Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are now certified diamond, giving him the record.

When the RIAA shared the news on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "You just simply can’t say anything bad about this lol. N****s staring greatness in the face," one fan of the rapper wrote. Another Kendrick Lamar fan replied: "We never said drake didnt have accolades. Thats where yall got this Kendrick drake thing mixed. We sayin he cant rap better then dot not that he cant sell no records that machine was going for along time and it’ll be on for along time."

Drake New Album

The success of Drake's "Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” come as rumors have been circulating about his next solo album. The Toronto rapper already confirmed that he's already at work on another effort while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Last week, he shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Iceman," which sparked theories that it could be related to the title of his next project. It will be his first full-length solo effort since 2023's For All the Dogs.