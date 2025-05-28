Drake Breaks RIAA Record With 10 Diamond Certified Songs

BY Cole Blake 720 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
Drake's "Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are his latest tracks to hit 10 million units sold.

Drake has broken an RIAA record for having the most diamond-certified songs, as his 10th track hit 10 million units sold, according to Chart Data. The organization confirmed that both "Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are now certified diamond, giving him the record.

When the RIAA shared the news on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "You just simply can’t say anything bad about this lol. N****s staring greatness in the face," one fan of the rapper wrote. Another Kendrick Lamar fan replied: "We never said drake didnt have accolades. Thats where yall got this Kendrick drake thing mixed. We sayin he cant rap better then dot not that he cant sell no records that machine was going for along time and it’ll be on for along time."

Read More: Drake Shares Passionate Praise For India Love And Fans Can't Help But Feel Bad For DDG

Drake New Album

The success of Drake's "Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” come as rumors have been circulating about his next solo album. The Toronto rapper already confirmed that he's already at work on another effort while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Last week, he shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Iceman," which sparked theories that it could be related to the title of his next project. It will be his first full-length solo effort since 2023's For All the Dogs.

In other news, He's also working with Kai Cenat on a music video for his song, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." The two are fielding clips from fans who want to be one of 20 selected to win $15,000 for their ideas for the project. As they continue working on the music video, Drake made an appearance at Cenat's "Streamer University," last weekend.

Read More: Drake Continues To Build New Album Buzz As Fans Read Into "ICEMAN" Teases

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub Music Fans Flood Drake With Calls After Tylil Leaks His Phone Number On Stream 4.5K
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U Sales Hip Hop News Music Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" Surpasses Staggering Sales Milestone 2.1K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Gordo Hints At Dropping An Entire EP Of Drake Collaborations 1255
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.6K