Tylil accidently leaked Drake's phone number during a FaceTime call with the rapper while livestreaming. A clip of the moment that the Toronto rapper realized what happened is going viral on social media. “You definitely leaked my number," he remarks, as caught by No Jumper. "This sh-t is going crazy… Don’t worry, I can get a new number tomorrow. It’s a blessing in disguise anyways.” Tylil had shown off the FaceTime screen to the camera just moments before.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video on Instagram. "This exactly why He shouldn’t Be Associating w Any streamers. They have no respect & always doin the most for clips," one critical user wrote in the comments of No Jumper's post. Another suggested it was a fun moment. "He next up after Kai that boy got it hella entertaining & celebs like being around him," one fan posted.

The drama with Tylil comes after Drake made a surprise appearance at Kai Cenat's "Streamer University." Before the closing ceremony, Cenat played a pre-recorded message from Drake. "To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before," he said. "It’s an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your Dean, the one and only Kai Cenat." Additionally, Drake is working with Cenat on a music video for his song, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME."

Drake's Next Album

Drake teaming up with streamers comes as fans are awaiting news on his next album. His latest Instagram post features the caption, "Iceman," which has sparked theories that it could be related to the title of his next project.