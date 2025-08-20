Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Adonis After Drake's Wholesome Instagram Video

Drake is currently preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, "Iceman," which should be arriving soon.

Nicki Minaj showed love to Drake's son, Adonis, after the Toronto rapper shared a wholesome video of him on Instagram, Tuesday. Taking to the comments section, Minaj wrote: "We love you, Adonis!!!!!!!" The footage shows Adonis seemingly watching his father perform on his ongoing Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor.

Minaj wasn't the only person to show love in the comments. Other fans posted many supportive messages as well. "You have great Dad young man, one day, you’ll wish you were older so you could chill longer," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Keep being a amazing dad much respect."

Drake recently spoke about Adonis while performing in Amsterdam on the aforementioned tour. In doing so, he revealed that's where his son was conceived. “I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all," he said on stage.

Nicki Minaj Online Beefs

Nicki Minaj has been making tons of headlines in recent months for feuding with several other celebrities on social media. She's traded shots with SZA, Jay-Z, Dez Bryant, and more. While beefing with SZA, she referenced Drake and revealed she originally was going to appear on his hit song, "Rich Baby Daddy"

"I wonder if she [SZA] know I turned down being on the 'shake dat a** for drake' song. He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for [Pink Friday 2] for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his b*lls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up," Minaj wrote.

