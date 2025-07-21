Drake Shares Wholesome Moment With His Son Adonis Backstage

It goes without saying that Drake is good at a lot of things, and it looks like being a dad is one of them. In a sweet new clip shared by @realalmightee on X, the hitmaker is seen hanging out backstage at one of his shows when he's approached by his son, Adonis. He couldn't help but smile when he saw the elementary schooler, who he then hugged and kissed on the head.

During an appearance on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley back in 2022, Drake opened up about fatherhood, and what it's like juggling it with his rap career. “Fatherhood,” he said when asked which of the two he'd bet on. “I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, ‘You can always bet on fatherhood. For all the people out there, you can always bet on fatherhood.”

"He definitely is like always vibing out with me," he also said of Adonis. "And telling me how great I am as a father, like a single father."

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Fatherhood and work is far from all Drake has on his plate these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a legal battle with Universal Music Group. He filed a lawsuit against the company this January, alleging that they artificially boosted Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Last week, he submitted a lengthy witness list, which includes a whopping 63 people. This includes UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free, Kendrick's manager Anthony Saleh, and more.