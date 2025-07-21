Drake Shares Wholesome Moment With His Son Adonis Backstage

BY Caroline Fisher 521 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Adonis Backstage Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In an adorable new clip, Drake is seen greeting his 7-year-old son Adonis backstage at one of his concerts.

It goes without saying that Drake is good at a lot of things, and it looks like being a dad is one of them. In a sweet new clip shared by @realalmightee on X, the hitmaker is seen hanging out backstage at one of his shows when he's approached by his son, Adonis. He couldn't help but smile when he saw the elementary schooler, who he then hugged and kissed on the head.

During an appearance on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley back in 2022, Drake opened up about fatherhood, and what it's like juggling it with his rap career. “Fatherhood,” he said when asked which of the two he'd bet on. “I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, ‘You can always bet on fatherhood. For all the people out there, you can always bet on fatherhood.”

"He definitely is like always vibing out with me," he also said of Adonis. "And telling me how great I am as a father, like a single father."

Read More: Jim Jones Explains Why He Passed On Signing Drake, The Weeknd, & J. Cole

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Fatherhood and work is far from all Drake has on his plate these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a legal battle with Universal Music Group. He filed a lawsuit against the company this January, alleging that they artificially boosted Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Last week, he submitted a lengthy witness list, which includes a whopping 63 people. This includes UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free, Kendrick's manager Anthony Saleh, and more.

Drake even reportedly enlisted the help of two private investigation firms in an attempt to serve Kojo Menne Asamoah a subpoena. He's tried to do so over a dozen times, but so far, he's been unsuccessful. Last week, he asked the court to authorize alternative service via mail, email, and door posting. Asamoah is accused of allegedly coordinating secret payments on behalf of UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle.

Read More: Different Gods: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip Hop Power

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake Kojo Menne Asamoah Hip Hop News Music Drake Allegedly Hired Two Private Investigators To Subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah In UMG Lawsuit 2.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
UMG Subpoena Drake Kendrick Lamar Testify Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music UMG Could Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar To Testify In "Not Like Us" Defamation Case 2.5K
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six Music Drake Shares Heartfelt Letter From Son Adonis On Instagram Story 160
Comments 3