NBA YoungBoy Sentence: What We Know About His Reported Guilty Plea

After shutting the door on one legal hurdle, the rapper faces a fresh set of challenges in Utah.

NBA Youngboy’s become a definitive artist of this generation. However, he hasn’t been able to fulfill his potential due to the array of legal challenges he faces. During his time on house arrest, he cranked out numerous bodies of work and flooded the streets with new music as a means to make up for lost time. After spending more than two years under house arrest, the rapper reportedly entered a guilty plea to a federal gun charge, according to Billboard. This plea marks a significant development in a case that has kept him confined to his Salt Lake City mansion since 2021. Here’s what we know about the situation.

The Guilty Plea: What It Means

On Wednesday, August 14th, NBA YoungBoy informed a federal judge of his intention to plead guilty to a single count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon. This plea comes after federal prosecutors indicted the rapper in 2021. This came after a September 2020 incident in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where authorities alleged he possessed two firearms. Given his 2017 conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm, the law prohibits him from owning any guns

House Arrest & Legal Struggles

Since his indictment, YoungBoy has been confined under house arrest, with his trial repeatedly delayed. His legal team had been awaiting the outcome of a major gun-control case before the Supreme Court, hoping it might influence the outcome of his own case. Although the Supreme Court's ruling was issued in June, YoungBoy's case had not resumed before he decided to plead guilty.

Throughout his house arrest, YoungBoy's attorneys argued that the prolonged isolation was taking a toll on his mental health. They sought to relax the restrictions, requesting that he be allowed to travel to a recording studio to continue his music career. However, in November, the judge denied most of these requests, keeping the rapper confined to his home.

The specifics of NBA YoungBoy's guilty plea remain unclear, particularly whether it is part of a deal with prosecutors that might lead to a more lenient sentence. His legal team has not commented on whether this plea is part of a larger strategy to reduce potential penalties. However, there have been reports claiming that NBA Youngboy could face up to 10 years behind bars.

New Legal Troubles In Utah

Even as this federal case approaches resolution, YoungBoy faces a fresh set of challenges in Utah. In April, while still under house arrest, authorities arrested him on charges related to an alleged “large-scale prescription fraud ring.” These new charges include identity fraud, obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, forgery, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. After being granted release on bond in May, it remains uncertain when he will face trial on these state charges.

Musical Output During House Arrest

Despite the constraints of house arrest, NBA YoungBoy has maintained a prolific output, releasing several albums and singles that have resonated with his fans. Confined to his Salt Lake City mansion, the rapper used his home studio to create music that reflects his turbulent life and legal battles. Notable projects include Sincerely, Kentrell and Colors, both of which topped charts and solidified his status as one of the most streamed artists in the world. His ability to produce raw, emotional tracks while under legal restrictions demonstrates his resilience and dedication to his craft. The limitations of house arrest may have kept him physically isolated, but they did not stifle his creativity. Instead, YoungBoy's music during this period has become a voice for those facing similar struggles, further deepening his connection with his audience.

Legal Issues & Career Impact

