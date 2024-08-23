NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Reveals Pregnancy Test Results: Watch

Fans couldn't be happier for Jania Meshell.

Jania Meshell already has two children, one with her ex-boyfriend NBA YoungBoy, and another with her current fiancé Dejounte Murray. Evidently, the personality intends to keep it that way, at least for the time being. Recently, however, she took to social media to reveal the results of a pregnancy test she took out of boredom. In a clip from her Instagram Live, she asked fans whether or not she looked pregnant as she anticipated the results.

Eventually, she unveiled the test, along with the box to prove it was the real deal. Fortunately for Jania, it was negative, meaning that she was not expecting. Based on her reaction to the news, the test may not have been taken entirely out of boredom, as she seemed extremely relieved.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Hit With Yet Another Gun Charge After Guilty Plea

Jania Meshell Celebrates After Confirming She's Not Pregnant

She jumped for joy and thanked God for the fact that she wouldn't have another responsibility to focus on just as summer comes to a close. "Y'all I was scared," she admitted. "I thought I was out the game, but I'm not." To celebrate, Jania even decided to take a shot, and fans can't blame her. While the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy's children has plenty to be excited about these days, the same can't be said for the rapper. He's behind bars, where he could stay for up to ten years, depending on how his case plays out.

Earlier this week, he was also hit with a new gun charge after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm just a few days prior. His change of plea hearing is currently scheduled for September 4. What do you think of Jania Meshell confirming that she's not pregnant on Instagram Live? Are you glad she got the result she was hoping for? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.